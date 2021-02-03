Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

