Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.80. 966,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,890. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

