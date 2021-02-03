Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,812 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 11.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 1,488,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

