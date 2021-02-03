Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.39. 352,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,404,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACOR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

