Actinium Price Up 121.4% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Actinium has a total market cap of $355,397.13 and $295,493.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 121.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,242,150 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

