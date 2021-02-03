Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

