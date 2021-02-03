Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 13.8% in January

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

