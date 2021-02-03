AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $55.21 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $55.21 million and approximately $53.30 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00978670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,755.76 or 0.04697508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019938 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,826,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,684,447 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

