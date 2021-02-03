Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.35. 573,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 576,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $33.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

