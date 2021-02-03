Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,364 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 93,173 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 5.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.92. 2,143,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

