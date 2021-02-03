Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

