Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

