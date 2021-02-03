Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55.
In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.
