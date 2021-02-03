Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,162,379. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

