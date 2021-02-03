AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $65,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,273,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,726 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

