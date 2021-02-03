AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,578 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,578 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,195,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,668,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 144,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 144,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.10. 627,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,119. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

