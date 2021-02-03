AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,418 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,974 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

