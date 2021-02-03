AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 1,328,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.