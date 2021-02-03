AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 966,163 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 2,270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $43,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. 198,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

