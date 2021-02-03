AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $64,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. 220,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

