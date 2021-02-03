AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. 532,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,923. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

