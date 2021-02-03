AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 105,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

