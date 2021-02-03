AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 135,305 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $45,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.57 during trading on Wednesday. 1,057,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,878. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

