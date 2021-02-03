AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $103,137,000.

VGSH remained flat at $$61.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,792. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

