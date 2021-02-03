AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

