AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $364.51. The stock had a trading volume of 417,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,985. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $369.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.