AE Wealth Management LLC Has $178.71 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $178,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.52. 86,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $138.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

