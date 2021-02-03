AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 296,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,578. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

