AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. 84,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $129.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

