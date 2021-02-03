AE Wealth Management LLC Has $44.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.78. 120,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average is $192.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

