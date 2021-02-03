AE Wealth Management LLC Has $56.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,839 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $56,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.08. 347,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

