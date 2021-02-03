AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 13.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $128,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

