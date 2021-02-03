AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.82. 4,028,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

