AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,083 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,953 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

