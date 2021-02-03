AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. 378,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,078. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $175.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64.

