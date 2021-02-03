AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33.09 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 812,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,088,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

