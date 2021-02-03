AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155,115 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,605,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,509.4% in the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 417,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$55.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,105,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,364. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

