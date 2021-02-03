AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,557 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

