AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 74,437 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.95% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.43. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $402.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

