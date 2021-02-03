AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 15.59% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKM. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of INKM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,045. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

