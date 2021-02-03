AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,717 shares of company stock valued at $116,412,019 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $839.15. 823,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $828.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

