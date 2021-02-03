AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,247 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $131,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,294,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

