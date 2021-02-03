AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

