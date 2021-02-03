AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 288.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. 1,077,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28.

