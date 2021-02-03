AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,272 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,551. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

