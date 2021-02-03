AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.37. 2,221,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.02. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

