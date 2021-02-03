AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,030,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,376,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 46.41% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

