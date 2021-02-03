AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

