Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00413921 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.