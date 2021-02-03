Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $102,592.33

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Aeron has a total market cap of $102,592.33 and approximately $86,209.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01052128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047204 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.53 or 0.04732744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

