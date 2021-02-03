Aeryus (AER) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $30,183.39 and $2.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeryus has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00098251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

